NAI Isaac Commercial Properties recently closed the sale of a 33,754-square-foot two-story office building in Lexington. The property is at 1409 N. Forbes Road.

Fairways Development purchased the building. Al Isaac and Jamie Adams with NAI Isaac represented the building’s owner during the sale. Lamar Hight with the Hight Company represented the buyer.

Tags | Al Isaac, Jamie Adams, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Office

