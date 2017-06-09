June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ken Lavand has joined ML Realty Partners as a financial analyst, according to a company announcement.

Lavand previously spent 30 years working for IBM, most recently managing the overall financial transition of new strategic outsourcing projects. He holds a degree in accounting from Illinois Benedictine College and an MBA from Keller Graduate School of Management.

Tags | Chicago, finance, Illinois, Ken Lavand, ML Realty Partners, people

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com