June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mac Dobson has joined the firm’s originations teams as a senior vice president, according to a company announcement.

Dobson, based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, will focus on originating non-recourse bridge and permanent financing for hotel, retail, office, self storage, industrial and multifamily properties nationwide.

Before joining Aries, Dobson led Bank of America’s Midwest SBA platform and before that worked at ValStone Partners.

Tags | Ann Arbor, Aries/Conlon Capital, Mac Dobson, Michigan

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com