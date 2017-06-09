June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kiser Group, a multifamily brokerage firm, announced the promotion of John Meyer to senior director after brokering a $10.8 million sale in Montgomery, Illinois.

Meyer has had an 11-year career in commercial real estate and has completed transactions in excess of $150 million on behalf of his clients as well as the sale of over 1,200 units since 2013, according to a company announcement.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, John Meyer, Kiser Group

