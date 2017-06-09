June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jerry Goldner has joined Coldwell Banker Commercial NRT as senior investment advisor, according a company announcement.

Goldner has 37 years of real estate experience with sales in excess of $260 million. The vast majority of properties sold have been off-market confidential opportunities. He will be concentrating on mid-sized and institutional quality properties locally, nationally and globally within Coldwell Banker Commercial’s worldwide network.

Goldner is also an award-winning wildlife photographer and board member of Chicago Audubon Society. His work has been published over 200 times and has a permanent exhibit at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital. He is also a regular contributor on WTTW’s Chicago Tonight.

