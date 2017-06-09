June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Greystone Real Estate Advisors announced William Montana and Christopher Sackley have joined the company as managing directors who will oversee the multifamily sales in Chicago.

Previously, Montana and Sackley co-headed the multifamily brokerage team at a middle-market investment bank Brown Gibbons Lang & Company. As part of a specialty offering within a fully integrated Capital Markets Group, the team established a practice that generated $200 million in transactions within two years.

Before that the pair worked at Cushman & Wakefield together where they re-established the company’s Midwest multifamily sales advisory platform.

