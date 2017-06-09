June 09, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kelly Ann Kienzle has been named CEO and president of ATG LegalServe, a subsidary of Attorney’s Title Guaranty Fund.

Kienzle joined ATG as vice president of sales and marketing in February 2016 when her company, It’s Your Serve, joined forces with ATG. The full-service litigation support company offers services to lawyers and law firms throughout Chicago.

Kienzle brings more than 20 years of experience and leadership to her new role. She serves as secretary on the board of directors for the Illinois Association of Professional Process Servers and is a licensed private detective.

