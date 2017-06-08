June 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jason Kinnison, senior vice president of NorthMarq Capital’s Omaha regional office, arranged a refinance of $4.4 million for Cypress Pointe Apartments, a 108-unit multifamily property in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

NorthMarq arranged financing for the borrower through its relationship with a correspondent life company.

Tags | Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Jason Kinnison, Multifamily, Nebraska, NorthMarq Capital, Omaha

