June 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Timothy Dwyer has been promoted to vice president of the commercial division at Milwaukee’s Ogden & Company.

Dwyer has been with Ogden since 2011, where he has managed Section 42 and market-rate apartments and condominium associations.

Before joining Ogden, Dwyer worked with Dwyer Property Management and Premier Real Estate.

Tags | company news, Milwaukee, Ogden & Company, Tim Dwyer, Wisconsin

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com