Meridian Design Build recently completed construction for a new 185,210-square-foot speculative flex building for developer Scannell Properties on a 21.83-acre site at 14700 Foltz Parkway in Strongsville, Ohio.

The multi-tenant building features 28 loading docks, two drive-in doors and 164 auto parking stalls. The design of the building incorporates a Thermoplastic Polyolefin roof and LED lighting. Meridian also handled the construction of a building pad for a future 195,137-square-foot building.

One tenant had already committed to the property before construction began.

