June 08, 2017

Institutional Property Advisors is now listing for sale The Residences at Carronade, a newly constructed, 248- unit apartment community in Perrysburg, Ohio. The price to acquire this asset will be determined by the market.

Michael Barron, Daniel Burkons and Joshua Wintermute with Institutional Property Advisors are representing the seller, a Cleveland-based company.

Developed in 2011 and 2016, the Residences at Carronade is located off Interstate-75 on Carronade Drive in Perrysburg, and is within a 15-minute drive of Toledo’s major employers. The property is adjacent to several national retailers, while Kroger Marketplace, Panera Bread and Starbucks are within walking distance. The Town Center at Levis Commons, a 319,000-square-foot lifestyle center, is three miles away.

Tags | Daniel Burkons, Institutional Property Advisors, Joshua Wintermute, Michael Barron, Multifamily, Ohio, Perrysburg, Toledo

