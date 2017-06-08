June 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company recently closed the $33.35 million sale of the Omaha Highland Portfolio, a group of 438 multifamily homes.

The portfolio is made of The Club at Highland Park Apartments, with 312 garden-style apartments, and Terrace Garden Townhomes with 126 townhomes.

The buyer, New York-based Briar Capital Management, closed on the transaction in less than 30 days from the signing of the purchase and sale agreement.

Scott Koethe of Cushman & Wakefield/The Lund Company represented the seller.

Tags | Briar Capital Management, Cushman & Wakefield, Lund Company, Multifamily, Nebraska, Omaha, Scott Koethe

