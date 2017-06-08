June 08, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michelle Klingenberg has joined Cushman & Wakefield’s Cincinnati office agency leasing team as a senior associate. Klingenberg will work with directors Digger Daley and Joe Janszen and senior director Scott Abernethy to represent office building owners and investors.

Klingenberg most recently was an associate with the office brokerage and leasing team at JLL’s Cincinnati office, and had worked for that brokerage for six years.

Klingenberg is an Ambassador for the city of Ft. Thomas and the Art Around Towne events, and served as an OKI Women’s Network board member for two years.

Tags | Cincinnati, Cushman & Wakefield, Michelle Klingenberg, Office, Ohio

