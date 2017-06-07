June 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

MAP Fishers, represented by Stan Johnson Company, sold the 7,340-square-foot Deer Creek Shoppes retail center in Fishers, Indiana, in April of this year.

Midland Atlantic developed the retail center in the summer of 2015.

The center is home to Arby’s, Classic Cleaners, Which Wich and Long’s Mattress. The buyer, J and S Real Estate Holdings, LLC was represented by Kahlil Barnard of Marcus & Millichap.

