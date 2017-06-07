June 07, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Snapsheet, represented by CBRE, signed a 52,141-square-foot lease at 1 North Dearborn Street in Chicago.

Brad Serot, Paul Reaumond and Todd Lippman of CBRE represented the insurance tech company. Jack O’Brien and Caroline Colnon of Telos Group represented the landlord Beacon Capital Partners.

The firm will move from 55 W. Monroe St. where it currently leases a 21,000-square-foot space. Snapsheet, which has doubled its workforce in less than a year, will move to its new office in January 2018.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Illinois, Office, Snapsheet

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com