June 07, 2017

Mid-America Real Estate Corporation’s Investment Sales team recently brokered the sale of Telegraph Plaza in Monroe, Michigan. The 141,354-square-foot shopping center was purchased by a private investment group.

Telegraph Plaza is located at the northwest corner of Telegraph Road and Mall Road in Monroe. The center is anchored by Kohl’s, TJ Maxx and PetSmart.

Ben Wineman and Carly Gallagher of Mid-America Real Estate Corporation, in cooperation with Daniel Stern of Mid-America-Michigan, Inc., were the exclusive brokers in the transaction on behalf of the seller.

