June 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Steve Miller has joined Capital Real Estate Partners in Cincinnati as a commercial real estate agent.

Millers brings a wealth of industry experience to his new position, including a deep knowledge of the industrial sector.

Before joining Capital Real Estate Partners, Miller was the regional business development director for The CoStar Group.

Tags | Capital Real Estate Partners, Cincinnati, company news, industrial, Ohio, Steve Miller

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com