Grandbridge Real Estate Capital has hired John Randall as a senior vice president/deputy national production manager. Randall is based in the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

Before joining Grandbridge, Randall served as senior vice president/managing director of commercial real estate lending at EverBank, where he was responsible for establishing correspondent relationships throughout the country.

Randall also developed and launched new CRE loan products, significantly expanding the bank’s commercial real estate lending program.