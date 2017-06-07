June 07, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tori Sunderman has joined Cushman & Wakefield’s Cincinnati retail team as a senior director. Sunderman will work with senior directors Andrew Sellet and Hank Davis and senior associate Terry Ohnmeis.

Sunderman most recently was a senior associate in CBRE’s Cincinnati office. She started with CBRE in 2010 as a transaction manager, and then moved into retail brokerage in 2013. Sunderman specializes in landlord and tenant representation.

