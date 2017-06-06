June 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group completed projects for Renishaw Incorporated and oelheld U.S. Inc. located in Oakview Corporate Park in West Dundee, Illinois.

Both buildings include office space that will serve as company headquarters as well as custom designed industrial warehouse space, according to the announcement from Opus.

The Renishaw headquarters will feature training and demonstration spaces, an exhibit hall, storage and distribution for the company’s high-precision instruments in a 134,000-square-foot warehouse and office space.

The two-story customized building allows the company to consolidate and house all of its divisions at one location. The building also features custom areas for the company’s 3D metal printing with advanced safeguards to house the materials and infrastructure to support expansion. The project began in September 2015 and was completed in December 2016.

The new headquarters for oelheld U.S. Inc. is a 23,400-square-foot building with office and warehouse space. The company will have the option to expand up to 16,000-square-feet.

Unique features of the building include a recessed warehouse floor and drainage barrier designed to contain spilled lubricants during the loading and unloading process in the warehouse. The facility also includes an exterior truck loading area that can contain and capture spills from tankers of up to 6,000 gallons with safeguards to ensure nothing enters the storm water retention systems or nearby pond. Construction began in June 2016 and was completed in January 2017.

