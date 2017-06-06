June 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Barry Company recently closed the purchase of a 4,440-square-foot commercial property at 720-722 S. 5th St. in Milwaukee. Gravity Real Estate purchased the building from the James M. Kupferschmidt Living Trust.

The property formerly housed the Milwaukee Beer Museum, a collection of memorabilia from the beer industry. The property includes a two-story commercial building and a 1,000-square-foot garage.

The building will be renovated to house Gravity Marketing, which will move here from its current location of 305 N. Plankinton Ave. in Milwaukee.

David Buckley, senior vice president of the Barry Company, brokered the transaction.

