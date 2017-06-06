June 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Three Milwaukee commercial real estate companies have joined forces to form Wisconsin’s largest, independently owned, full-service commercial real estate brokerage and management firm, Founders 3.

The new firm is the result of a merger beteeen Siegel-Gallagher management Co., Commercial Property Associates and RFP Commercial.

“We’re confident that no other commercial real estate organization in Wisconsin will be able to match our level of expertise,” said David Behnke, principal of Founders 3, in a statement. “Together, we’re now able to meet our clients’ full-service needs in every stage of real estate, from identifying opportunities and completing transactions to providing active and ongoing management.”

Andy Hess and Jon Thoresen are the company’s other principals.

Founders 3 has 230 Milwaukee-area employees. The firm is now searching for new headquarters for its merged operations.

Tags | Andy Hess, Commercial Property Advisors, company news, David Behnke, Founders 3, Jon Thoresen, Milwaukee, RFP Commercial, Siegel-Gallagher, Wisconsin

