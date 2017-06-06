June 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jonathan Strand has joined the Minneapolis office of architecture and engineering firm LEO A DALY.

Strand brings 22 years of industry experience in community, higher-education and office design to his new position. He joins the firm from Cunningham Group. Before that, he served as designer and project architect at Bentz/Thompson/Rietow.

Tags | company news, Jonathan Strand, LEO A DALY, Minneapolis, Minnesota

