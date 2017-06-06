June 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Kilwin’s, represented by Horizon Realty Services, signed two leases–one in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood and the other in west suburban Naperville.

The chocolate, fudge and ice cream shop will open a 1,409-square-foot store in the Metropolitan Tower building located at 310 S. Michigan Ave. which is just one block south from the Art Institute. The store will open in the in the summer of 2017.

The second lease was signed in downtown Naperville at 36 W. Jefferson. The store will take over a former 1,864-square-foot restaurant.

Horizon Realty Services president and principal Stuart Lenhoff and associate broker Jason Lenhoff represented Kilwin’s in the transactions.

Kilwin’s has about 114 stores nationally, seven of which are in the Chicago market. Kilwin’s is franchise driven.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Kilwin's, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com