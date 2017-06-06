June 06, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold two office buildings totaling 53,226 square feet located at 6860 and 6880 N Frontage Road in Burr Ridge.

The seller BACM 2005-3 North Frontage Road LLC – LNR Partners LLC, sold the property to Tribedo, LLC. Rich Deptula, National Director at Investment Advisory Services at Friedman, Jeff Feste, CCIM Vice President, Brokerage Services and Torrey Lewis, Senior Associate, Brokerage Services represented the buyer and the seller in this transaction.

Tags | Burr Ridge, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, Illinois, Office

