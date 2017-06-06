June 06, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Cooper Commercial Investment Group recently closed the sale of Southland Plaza, a 78-percent occupied 44,255-square-foot office building in Parma, Ohio.

Bob Havasi and Dan Cooper of Cooper Commercial represented the seller, a private investor in Ohio. The Cooper Group also identified the all-cash buyer who purchased the property for $1 million.

Tags | Bob Havasi, Cooper Commercial Group, Dan Cooper, Office, Ohio, Parma

