June 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Barry Company recently closed the 12,852-square-foot sale of a commercial building at 7841 W. Appleton Ave. in Milwaukee.

WGLB Schoarship in Memory of Joel J. Kinlow purchased the property.

Rev. Kinlow was well-known in the Milwaukee area, having developed TV station WJJA TV 49 and bringing 24-hour gospel radio to the area with WGLB AM 1560 and 100.1 FM. Kinlow also ran a laundry and dry-cleaning business, Children’s Trinity Daycare, Dollar J Store and WGLB Records in Milwaukee. He passed away last June at the age of 77.

The family of Kinlow purchased the building in his memory to offer a hall and banquet facility for community gatherings.

David Buckley of The Barry Company represented the owner of the building, TMJ Land. Yolanda Means of Sunshine Realty Group represented the buyer.

Tags | Barry Company, David Buckley, Milwaukee, Office, Sunshine Realty Group, Wisconsin, Yolanda Means

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com