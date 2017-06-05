June 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Prologis, represented by Lee & Associates, sold a 304,800-square-foot manufacturing, warehouse and distribution facility at 1365 Mitchell Boulevard in Schaumburg, Illinois to Elkay Plastics, represented by Taurus Modal Group.

This is the largest sale in nearly a year in the North DuPage & Northwest Cook region, according to a statement from Lee & Associates.

Principals Mike Plumb and Jeff Janda, SIOR, both of Lee & Associates negotiated on behalf of Prologis in the transaction. Marat Safir of Taurus Modal Group represented Elkay Plastics Company, currently at 220 Thorndale in Bensenville.

Tags | Elkay Plastics, Illinois, industrial, Lee & Associates, ProLogis, Schaumburg, Taurus Modal Group

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com