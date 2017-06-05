June 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Opus Group promoted Mike Yungerman to vice president and general manager of Opus Development Company for the Chicago region.

In his new role, Yungerman will be responsible for the leadership, development and overall management of the Chicago office and team, which includes associates in Chicago and Milwaukee and projects in Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan. He will also oversee current strategies and future growth plans for the region.

Yungerman has over 23 years of commercial real estate experience and has completed more than 21 million square feet of industrial, office and medical projects throughout his career, valued at over $1 billion. He joined Opus in 2005 and spent the past 12 years working on numerous high-quality, cost-effective projects for clients including ConAgra Foods, HP, Maxzone Auto Parts and Renishaw. He’s also worked on multiple spec projects including Gateway Logistics Center, Airwest 12 & 14, Rickebacker 7 & 8, Minooka Ridge Business Center and many other. Back in March, Yungerman spoke to RE Journals about Opus’ activity as one of the busiest industrial spec developers in the Chicago area.

“I’m excited to be leading such a talented team with great breadth and depth of capabilities,” Yungerman said in a statement. “We are looking forward to leveraging these strengths for our clients’ benefit and expanding Opus’ presence in the greater Chicago region.”

Yungerman earned a degree in construction management from Western Illinois University and an MBA in real estate finance from Kellstadt Graduate School of Business at DePaul University. He is also an active member of NAIOP.

Tags | Chicago, healthcare, industrial, Mike Yungerman, Office, Opus Group, people, People on the move

