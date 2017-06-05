June 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Intelica CRE brokers recently closed several deals in Missouri.

Dan Dokovic and Ryan Menke recently represented the landlord in the sale of an 11,150-square-foot industrial property in Chesterfield. The property is located at 17826 Edison Ave. Prestwick Edison LLC purchased this industrial building.

Pahoola Video Networks leased 6,108 square feet of industrial space in Maryland Heights, Missouri. Joel Meyer of Intelica CRE represented the landlord in this lease at 1858 Craig Park Court.

Milestone Equipment Holdings leased 3,887 square feet of office space in St. Charles County. Meyer represented the buyer of the property at 3050 W. Clay.

And Mr. Nice Guy purchased a 14,136-square-foot industrial property in St. Louis. Drew Clary represented the buyer of this property at at 1376-1380 Ferguson Ave.

