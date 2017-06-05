June 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Great Lakes Capital has signed a 315,000-square-foot industrial lease with Communications Test Design in South Bend, Indiana. This will be the first building that Great Lakes Capital has planned for the second phase of the Portage Prairie Industrial Park, a national distribution and shipping center.

Communications Test Design is a global engineering, repair and logistics company in the communications sector. It is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and has operated a location in South Bend for more than 28 years.

Great Lakes Capital will hold a ground-breaking on the 119-acre site on June 6. Communications Test Design will take occupancy of the facility on Feb. 1 of next year.

Tags | Great Lakes Capital, Indiana, industrial, Portage Prairie Industrial Park, South Bend

