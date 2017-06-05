June 05, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Craig Collins of Cushman & Wakefield/Commercial Kentucky and Mike Kenether of Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta multifamily advisory group recently closed the disposition of the Legends at Indian Springs apartment property in Louisville.

The Cushman & Wakefield agents represented Passco Companies, the owner. Mount Auburbn Multifamily LLC purchased the 212-unit Class-A apartment property.

