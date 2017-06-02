June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Josh Markiewicz of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty in Champaign, Illinois, recently received the Thomas E. Harrington Sr. Circle of Distinction Award.

This award is given to the top producers throughout the three offices of Coldwell Banker Commercial Devonshire Realty.

The company’s AJ Thoma III also received the same honor as a fellow top-producer.

