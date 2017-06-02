June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Brady Dawson has joined Origin Investments as the new managing director of debt financing, the company announced Thursday.

Dawson has 17 years of experience within global structured finance companies and is part of a long-term plan by Origin to expand its investment offerings. Dawson brings expertise in debt origination and loan structuring along with value-add lending secured by core property types and niche assets.

Most recently Dawson was a senior vice president in the Real Estate Merchant Banking division of Wells Fargo bank. In that role he collaborated with internal commercial real estate teams to source, underwrite and structure subordinate debt, joint venture equity investments, loan acquisitions and note financing. He also managed a $1 billion portfolio of acquired loans and credits serving as collateral. He also had previous experience at GE’s Strategic Captial Group and Heller Financial.

Tags | Brady Dawson, Chicago, finance, Illinois, Origin Investments

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com