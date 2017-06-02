June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Jason Makowski and Mary Anne Wisinski-Rosely of NAI Wisinski of West Michigan recently helped Urban You Beauty Bar secure a 1,526-square-foot space in the Knapps Corner retail district in Grand Rapids, Michigan, at 3152 Peregrine Dr. NE.

Urban You is a beauty bar that offers hair artisan, make-up application, nail design, brows, lashes and medical spa services.

Urban You Beauty Bar is currently using the space as a pop-up location until is other locations are up and running. The company will have locations in East Grand Rapids, Knapps Corner and Holland, Michigan, with plans to keep its current space as a training facility.

Grand Rapids, Michigan

