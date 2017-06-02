June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Construction and development firm Mortenson has promoted Joel Sandridge to project development executive. In his new position, Sandridge will lead Mortenson’s project development team in Chicago.

Since joining Mortenson in September of 2015 as a project development manager, Sandridge has played a key role in several project wins, including Harper College’s Sports and Wellness Center and Northwestern University’s Welsh Ryan Arena renovation. He also continues to work in collaboration with Mortenson’s real estate development business on identifying opportunities in hotel, multifamily and medical office buildings in the Chicago region.

Before joining Mortenson, Sandridge spent more than 15 years in the industry working as a project architect and designer, project manager and business development associate for Solomon Cordwell Buenz, FGM Architects and VOA Associates.

Tags | Chicago, company news, construction, Illinois, industrial, Joel Sandridge, Mortenson, Multifamily, Office, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com