June 02, 2017

St. Paul, Minnesota-based executive Steve McManamon has joined Stantec as business leader for the firm’s U.S. oil and gas environmental services team. An industry veteran, McManamon will lead strategic planning, business development, and North American account management initiatives focused on the energy market.

McManamon joins Stantec after a 17-year career with AECOM where he was vice president for the oil and gas market sector, responsible for driving growth in the mid-continent region and managing large North American energy industry accounts.

