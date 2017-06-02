June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Halstead Real Estate Chairman and CEO, Diane M. Ramirez, was appointed to a two-year term as Vice Chairman of the board of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World.

Leading RE is a global community of over 550 independent real estate firms and 128,000 associates. Ramirez has been an active member in the organization for over 20 years.

In her position as vice chairman, Ramirez will have a leadership role in providing LeadingRE member input and feedback into programs, operations and the business. In 2010 she was appointed to the Department of State Real Estate Board and is still an active member. She is also a part of the Real Estate Board of New York where she currently serves on several boards.

Other LeadingRE board officers include Immediate Past Chairman Pat Riley of the Allen Tate Company in Charlotte, NC; Chairman Joe Horning of Shorewest Realtors in Chicago, IL; Secretary Howard W. Hanna IV of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services in Cleveland, Ohio; and Treasurer Rob Sibcy of Sibcy Cline Realtors in Cincinnati, Ohio.

