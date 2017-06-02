June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Tim Glenn and Bruce Johnson of Graycor Construction were honored with awards from the Association of Subcontractors and Affiliates Chicago at the organization’s awards dinner in May.

Glenn, the secretary and vice president of estimating was named Outstanding GC Council Representative and Johnson, a superintendent, received the Outstanding General Superintendent Award.

The awards are nominated by voting members of ASA Chicago.

Glenn joined Graycor in 2002 and has been active in ASA Chicago for 10 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Michigan State University.

Johnson has participated in the GC Council for nearly 20 years and has more than 40 years of experience in the industry. A few notable projects of his include ArcLight Cinemas at New City, Navistar Struck Development and Technical Center in Melrose Park and Crate & Barrel stores throughout the US.

Tags | Bruce Johnson, Chicago, construction, Graycor Construction, hospitality, Illinois, industrial, Office, Retail, Tim Glenn

