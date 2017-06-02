June 02, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Capital Markets has been is now listing a 1.2-million-square-foot industrial portfolio for Artis REIT, which includes seven properties in Eagan, Bloomington, Fridley, Brooklyn Center, Arden Hills and Burnsville, Minnesota.

The 14 buildings in the portfolio offer a mix of Class-A product along with properties in strategic infill locations across the Twin Cities metropolitan area. The portfolio has a roster of quality tenants including Ameriprise, Inc.; John Crane, Inc.; The Sherwin-Williams Co.; and Staples.

The Minneapolis-based team of Ryan Watts, Judd Welliver, Sonja Dusil and Tom Holtz are marketing the portfolio on behalf of its owner without an asking price.

The portfolio is 81 percent leased. The buyer of this portfolio would become one of the top 20 owners of industrial product in the Twin Cities market based on its size.

Tags | Arden Hills, Bloomington, Booklyn Center, Burnsville, CBRE, Eagan, Fridley, industrial, Judd Welliver, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Ryan Watts, Sonja Dusil, Tom Holtz

