Running Away Enterprises extended and expanded its lease at 901 Corporate Grove Road in Buffalo Grove, according to a statement from Darwin Realty.

Beginning June 1, the race event management and multi-sport retail company will occupy the entire 72,600-square-foot building.

Darwin Realty vice president Matthew Lewandowski and leasing associate Mandy Lewandowski represented ownership in the transaction and worked with Steve Ginsburg of Running Away Enterprises.

