June 01, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Pine Tree announced Kate Pettinger has recently joined Pine Tree as an assistant property manager.

Pettinger will assist in operations for some of the company’s national portfolio of shopping centers. She joins Pine Tree after working as an assistant to real estate investors in the Chicago and Milwaukee areas where she organized purchasing and leasing strategies for commercial and residential properties.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a business administration degree.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, people, People on the move, Pine Tree, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com