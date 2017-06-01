June 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Missner Group has completed the first phase of a two-phase renovation and expansion for Northbrook Toyota located at 1550 Frontage Road in Northbrook.

The first phase featured an extensive renovation to the 25,500-square-foot service area. The Missner Group gut and remodeled the entire building adding new electrical mechanical and plumbing systems. The building also received new HVAC systems, a new air filtration system and compressor system. Improvements were made to the car delivery area, an oil containment room, expanded service lanes, service bays and new bathrooms and offices. Lighting and finishes were upgraded as well.

The second phase will include the demolition of an old building and the constrution of a new showroom for the dealership. Landscaping, site work and the installation of an underground storm trap system will also be added.

Tags | Chicago, Illinois, Missner Group, Northbrook, Retail, Toyota Dealership

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com