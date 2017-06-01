June 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Mid-America Real Estate – Minnesota, LLC has been named as the retail marketing and leasing firm for the Macy’s redevelopment project on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis.

Mid-America’s senior vice president of leasing, Tricia Pitchford, and vice president of leasing, Jesseka Doherty, will be the lead leasing team for the retail component of this project. They will collaborate with 601w Companies and United Properties, the project developers, and Telos, the project’s office leasing partner, for redevelopment of the landmark property.

The iconic Macy’s building (formerly Dayton’s) is located in the heart of downtown Minneapolis’ CBD on the corner of South 7th Street and Nicollet Mall. The retail component will likely incorporate creative reuses of the lower street and skyway levels, tying them together visually and structurally. Prospective uses include; entertainment, food hall, restaurants and traditional retailers, a number of which are expected to be new to the market.

Tags | Jesseka Doherty, Macy's, Mid-America Real Estate, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nicollet Mall, Retail, Tricia Pitchford

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com