June 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Maverick Commercial Mortgage closed four first mortgage loans for its client, Architectural Properties, the firm announced on Tuesday.

The four separate loans break down into $4.35 million, $3.95 million, $1 million and $576,000. They will finance multifamily properties in Matteson, Richton Park and Chicago Heights, and a 20,000-square-foot office building on Lincoln Highway in Matteson.

The portfolio as a whole is 95 percent occupied with the majority of the multifamily units eligible for sector 8 vouchers. The portfolio includes 10 properties with 138 apartments total.

Tags | Architectural Properties, finance, Illinois, Maverick Commercial Mortgage, Multifamily, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com