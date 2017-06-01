June 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Local 881 United Food and Commercial Workers, represented by CBRE, signed a new long-term lease of 18,890-square-feet of office space located at 1350 E. Touhy Avenue in Des Plaines.

Local 881 expanded its office space by 25 percent in its relocation from its previous site at 10400 W. Higgins Road in Rosemont. The company will make the move in early 2019.

Jon Springer and Gary Fazzio of CBRE Advisory and Transaction Services represented Local 881.

Tags | CBRE, Chicago, Illinois, Local 881, Office

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com