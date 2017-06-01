June 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

J.C. Anderson will complete a 30,000-square-foot build-out to DePaul University’s Richardson Library on Lincoln Park campus.

The project will renovate the second floor of the library to replace finishes, provide a green room, studios, offices, media creation studios and conference rooms. The work was scheduled to be complete in August.

The construction team for J.C. Anderson is led by project executive Joe Maguire and project manager Larry Regovic. Vasilko Architects & Associates provides the architectural services.

Tags | Anderson, Chicago, DePaul University, Illinois, J.C, student housing

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com