HSA Commercial Real Estate has closed a 372,181-square-foot lease with GEODIS Logistics LLC at the newly built Commerce Farms V industrial building in Lebanon, Tennessee, a suburb of Nashville.

GEODIS, a provider of supply chain operations, will use the facility as a regional distribution center. The company is scheduled to take occupancy at Commerce Farms V in August after an interior build-out is completed.

Located on 41 acres at the junction of State Route 840 and Highway 109, the 652,000-square-foot Commerce Farms V industrial building was developed on a speculative basis by HSA Commercial Real Estate in partnership with Washington Capital Management, Inc., on behalf of its client, on the last available development site at the Commerce Farms Business Center.

With the execution of the GEODIS lease, there is abouit 280,000 square feet available for lease at Commerce Farms V. Buildings here offer 32-foot clear heights, 26 truck docks and two drive-in doors.

