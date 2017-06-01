June 01, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CBRE Group, Inc. has taken on the marketing of Landmark Towers, a Class-A 213,000-square-foot corporate headquarters facility in downtown St. Paul, Minnesota, on behalf of the seller.

Located at 345 St. Peter Street, the 25-story multi-use tower was built in 1982 as a corporate headquarters facility. The common areas were recently upgraded to include a conferencing center and executive lobby. The property also includes a 321-stall parking structure that serves building tenants as well as St. Paul’s arts and entertainment district.

Frank Sherwood, Dick Keller, Jerry Driessen and Chris Gliedman in CBRE’s Minneapolis office are marketing the tower for sale.

Landmark Towers overlooks Rice Park with several exterior balconies and rooftop decks boasting views of the park and the Mississippi River. The building is located adjacent to Rice Park and the iconic Saint Paul Hotel in downtown St. Paul.

Tags | CBRE, Chris Gliedman, Dick Keller, Frank Sherwood, Jerry Driessen, Landmark Towers, Minnesota, Office, St. Paul

