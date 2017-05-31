May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael Bach, project manager with R.A. Smith National in Brookfield, Wisconsin, has received the Young Engineer of the Year Award by the Milwaukee Metro Chapter of the Wisconsin Society of Professional Engineers.

The WSPE Young Engineer of the Year Award is presented annually to an outstanding contributor to the engineering profession. Individuals who are named to receive this award are recognized by their peers for their outstanding performance in engineering and their ability and willingness to serve the engineering profession as leaders to the future.

Bach has more than eight years of experience as a lead project engineer and works in markets such as health care, multi-family residential, commercial, retail and federal. He has led large multi-disciplinary A/E teams and coordinated project efforts with all team members. Bach’s project management and design experience encompass due diligence analysis and reporting, site planning and design, permitting and construction administration. He holds a bachelor of science in environmental engineering from the University of Wisconsin–Platteville.

Tags | Brookfield, company news, Michael Bach, Milwaukee, R.S. Smith National, Wisconsin

